LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 2,647 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and 46 additional virus-related deaths.
The latest reported numbers bring the state's total confirmed infections to 622,625 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
According to the release, 9,549 Hoosiers have died from the virus, with another 376 probable deaths due to the coronavirus.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 2,940,233 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,930,353 on Thursday.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
As of Friday, 518,997 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 127,521 are fully vaccinated.
Indiana residents 70 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, and first responders are also eligible.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
