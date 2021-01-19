LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and 126 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 595,436 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The health department also said 9,092 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,847,632 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,839,505 on Monday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 11.9% for the week beginning Jan. 6, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 53 new cases Tuesday for a total of 10,349 confirmed cases, and 135 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, with three of those deaths reported Tuesday. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 15.1%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 13.5%, reported 21 new cases of the virus Tuesday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 6,205 and 107 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Two additional deaths were reported in the county Tuesday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
To find out if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
Indiana residents age 70 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. Health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, and first responders are also eligible.
To date, 282,943 residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, with 56,000 being fully vaccinated in the state, according to the state health department.
