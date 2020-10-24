LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 2,765 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 160,454.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 24 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,882. To date, 1,618,331 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,605,596 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 3,007 confirmed cases and 63 deaths. Floyd County has 1,839 confirmed cases and 68 deaths. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
