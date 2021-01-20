LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 2,942 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and 62 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 598,313 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The health department also said 9,154 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,855,991 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,847,632 on Tuesday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 11.2% for the week beginning Jan. 7, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 80 new cases Wednesday for a total of 10,428 confirmed cases, and 136 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, with one of those deaths reported Wednesday. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 13.9%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 12.3%, reported 65 new cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 6,270 and 108 deaths since the start of the pandemic. One additional death was reported in the county Wednesday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
To find out if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
Indiana residents age 70 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. Health care workers, long-term care workers and residents, and first responders are also eligible.
Related Stories:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky and Indiana
- Kentuckiana counties need volunteers to help administer COVID-19 vaccine
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.