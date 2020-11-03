LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 2,951 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 188,066.
Fifty more Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Since March, the state has reported 4,199 deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
To date, 1,733,575 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,722,842 on Monday. A total of 2,995,343 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
