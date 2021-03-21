LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 779 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 677,905 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 12,536 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
State health officials said Friday that more than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those fully vaccinated represent individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state agency said.
Starting March 22, Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, 1,270,966 Indiana residents have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 830,862 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.