LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 1,786.
The Indiana State Health Department said three more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 35. To date, 11,658 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 9,830 on Sunday.
Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, had the most new cases, at 135, while Hamilton County had 20, Lake County had 12 and Madison County had 11.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 27 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 20.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
