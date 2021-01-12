LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials announced Tuesday that 3,191 additional residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
That brings to 570,477 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the state health department.
The state also added 88 more COVID-19 deaths, raising Indiana's death toll to 8,731, including both confirmed and presumed infections. Another 373 probable deaths have also been reported. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,770,157 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 6,175,128 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Health officials announced last week that coronavirus vaccinations were available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Jan. 8. Until now, health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities were the only eligible recipients for the shots.
Hoosiers can register at https://ourshot.in.gov, by calling 211 or by contacting one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging for help.
In the coming weeks, the plan is to further expand availability of the vaccine to those 70 and older and then to those 60 and older.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
More than 204,000 Indiana residents have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 31,000 have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.
