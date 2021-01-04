LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Monday reported 3,630 new COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
Health officials said the seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state for the week beginning Dec. 22 is 15.3%.
To date, the Hoosier State has seen 529,688 coronavirus infections and 8,150 deaths related to the respiratory disease, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in the news release.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state. Health officials said there have been nearly 5.8 million tests administered since late February.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.