LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 3,896 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and 30 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Thursday's update brings the Hoosier State to at least 492,021 total infections and 7,461 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
According to the health department, 2,808 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday. Indiana's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate is 11.8 for the week beginning Dec. 13.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 7,973 total confirmed cases (65 new) and 107 total deaths. Floyd County has 4,866 total confirmed cases (43 new) and 107 total deaths related to the respiratory virus. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
As of Saturday, 2,595,969 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,586,165 on Friday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
