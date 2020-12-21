LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 3,978 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 31 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 468,219 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). A total of 7,101 Indiana residents have died from the virus.
To date, 2,533,672 COVID-19 tests have been reported to ISDH. Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 12.2% for the week beginning Dec. 8, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
