LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is reporting 33 more coronavirus-related deaths, as the state's new coronavirus infections topped 2,000 again. COVID-19 hospitalizations also remain at the highest level since April.
The 33 new deaths reported Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health raised Indiana's pandemic toll to 2,991 including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.
Another 2,587 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which brings the total since the pandemic began to 169,112. Indiana's average daily number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases is at about 166% from a month ago.
The seven-day positivity rate for Indiana from Oct. 15-21 is at 7.1%. In southern Indiana, Floyd County has a 5.3% positivity, Clark County is at 8.4%, Scott County is at 5.4% and Jackson County is at 11.2%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
