LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 13,000 people in Indiana have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Indiana State Health Department on Friday said 35 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 741.
To date, 75,553 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 72,040 on Thursday.
Another 656 cases have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 13,680.
Indianapolis continues to have the highest concentration of cases with 136 new infections reported in Marion County.
State officials said 14 new cases were reported in Clark County, which has been a hotspot in southern Indiana with a total of 207 cases, 11 deaths and 1,351 tests administered. Floyd County reports 162 cases and 10 deaths.
For a complete county by county list of cases, go to the ISDH COVID-19 online dashboard.
