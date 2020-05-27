LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 370 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's total to 32,437.
The state has averaged 454 new infections in the past seven days, compared with 549 per day over the previous week, according to Indiana State Department of Health data.
The state also disclosed 21 additional deaths from the respiratory illness caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In all, 1,871 Hoosiers have died from the virus, data show, along with 159 probable deaths.
The rate of Indiana residents who have tested positive decreased slightly, to 13.8 percent.
Clark County has had 471 cases and 41 deaths. Floyd County has had 315 cases and 39 deaths.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to discuss the virus at 2 p.m.
This story will be updated.
