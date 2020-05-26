LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported 373 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, but the rate of positive tests continues to decline.
New data shows that 13.9% of Hoosiers tested for the illness were diagnosed with it. That's down more than a percentage point from last Tuesday (15.2%) and more than five percentage points in the past month.
As of midnight Monday, Indiana has conducted 230,749 tests; 32,078 of those were positive.
The Indiana State Department of Health also reported 18 new deaths on Tuesday, taking the state total to 1,850.
Clark County has had 461 cases and 38 deaths. Floyd County has had 314 cases and 38 deaths.
Indiana lifted more COVID-19 restrictions last Friday, when Gov. Eric Holcomb allowed gyms, community pools, non-contact recreational sports practices and other activities to reopen. Ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, he permitted social gatherings of up to 100 people.
Marion, Cass and Lake counties are on a slower schedule.
