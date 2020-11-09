LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 4,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 214,509 since the pandemic began.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said 34 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 4,418.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
To date, 1,823,029 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,809,940 on Sunday.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.