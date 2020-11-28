LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 4,535 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 329,008 and 7-day positivity rate to 8.7%.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 66 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 5,394. To date, 2,174,751 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,162,110 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 5,362 confirmed cases and 78 deaths. Floyd County has 3,325 cases and 78 deaths.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
