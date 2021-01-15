LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 4,744 new COVID-19 cases Friday as the state continues its vaccine rollout.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, 583,160 Indiana residents are now known to have had the novel coronavirus statewide.
The state also added 42 more COVID-19 deaths, raising Indiana's death toll to 8,872 Hoosiers who are confirmed to have died from the respiratory virus.
Indiana is currently in Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes nursing homes, assisted living, medical personnel and law enforcement along with people 70 and over.
If you are eligible, click here to register and make an appointment.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
