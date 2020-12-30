LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One-hundred-and-nine more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported Wednesday.
Indiana reported 4,819 new COVID-19 cases, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Wednesday's update brings Indiana's death toll from virus-related deaths to 7,812 since the pandemic began. More than 505,000 cases have been reported in Indiana.
As of Wednesday, 2,622,879 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,613,675 on Tuesday. A total of 5,627,342 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.