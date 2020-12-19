LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 4,839 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 73 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 457,871 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The health department said 7,017 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,505,094 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,492,370 on Friday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 12.4% as of Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 115 new cases on Saturday for a total of 7,357 confirmed cases and 103 virus-related deaths, three of which were newly reported Saturday. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 13.1%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 11.3%, reported 92 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 4,541, and 86 deaths, one of which was reported on Saturday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
