LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 4,879 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 219,338 since the pandemic began.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said 63 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 4,481.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
To date, 1,837,630 individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,823,029 on Monday. A total of 3,269,653 tests, including repeat tests to unique individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
