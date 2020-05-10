LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 24,126.
The Indiana State Health Department said 17 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,379. To date, 140,029 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 135,686 on Saturday, May 9.
Marion County has the most new cases with 93, followed by Lake County with 54 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 377 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 232.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
