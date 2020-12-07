LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana reported nearly 6,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 complications on Monday.
The Indiana Department of Health also reported an additional 42 deaths from the virus. That brings the death toll from coronavirus to 5,986, since the pandemic began.
Indiana reported 5,700 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus bringing to 387,278 the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 13.8%. In southern Indiana, Washington County has a 13.1% positivity rate, Scott County is at 12.9%, Clark County is at 14.3%, Floyd County is at 12.6% and Harrison County is at 11.5%.
The health department said 22.1% of intensive care beds were available along with 70% of ventilators.
To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.