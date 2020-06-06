LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 442 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 36,997.
The Indiana State Health Department (ISHD) said 32 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,110.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the department said in a news release.
To date, 297,530 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 291,638 on Friday. To find a testing location near you, click here.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, click here.
