LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 3,505 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 179,358.
This is the third day in a row that Indiana has reported more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19. The Indiana State Department of Health said 46 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 4,096.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 7.9%.
To date, 1,699,008 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,684,783 on Friday, Oct. 30. A total of 2,910,617 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
