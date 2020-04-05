LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 464 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 4,411.
The Indiana State Health Department said 11 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 127. To date, 22,652 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 19,800 on Saturday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 191, followed by Hamilton County with 34 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 66 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 50.
