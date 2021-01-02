LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 5,429 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 39 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 523,090 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The health department said 8,055 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,660,696 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,649,964 on Friday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 14.5% as of Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 136 new cases on Saturday for a total of 8,679 confirmed cases and 113 virus-related deaths. No additional deaths were reported in the county on Saturday. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 16.5%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 15.4%, reported 63 new cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 5,260 and 99 deaths, with no new deaths reported.
