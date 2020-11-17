LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials say more than 5,000 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 5,541 more cases were diagnosed through statewide testing, which brings the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus to 262,207.
Another 84 people have died from complications from the virus bringing the death toll in Indiana to 4,770 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
As of Tuesday, 1,969,088 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,952,202 on Monday. A total of 3,612,076 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the Indiana, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
