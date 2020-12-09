LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State health officials reported 5,853 new coronavirus infections and 98 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
The 98 additional deaths reported by the State Department of Health pushes Indiana's pandemic death toll to 6,207.
The state agency also reported that 3,244 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday at Indiana's hospitals -- a slight decrease from the 3,250 hospitalized as of Monday.
Indiana's statewide seven-day positivity rate for the week ending Dec. 2 is 14.2%. In southern Indiana, Clark County has a positivity rate of 14.4%, Scott County is at 14.8%, Washington County is at 13.2%, Floyd County is at 12.9% and Harrison County is at 12.1%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
