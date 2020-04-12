LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 508 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 7,928.
The Indiana State Health Department said 13 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 343. To date, 42,489 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 39,215 on Saturday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 154, followed by Hamilton County with 33 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 112 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 107.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
