LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 2,000 new COVID-19 infections are being reported in Indiana along with 51 additional deaths.
In a release, the Indiana Department of Health said 2,062 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private labs, and 51 people died from complications of the novel coronavirus since numbers were compiled on Monday. The statewide positivity rate over the past seven days is 7%.
Over the weekend, Indiana’s hospitals reported their most COVID-19 patients since the first weeks after the coronavirus outbreak reached the state seven months ago, according to state health officials.
The newly recorded deaths raise Indiana’s death toll to 3,958, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections, according to the health department’s daily update on Sunday.
Indiana reached a seven-day rolling average of 25 daily deaths last week, the highest level since May and nearly double from a month ago.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has resisted calls for reinstating coronavirus restrictions since lifting most limits last month — just as the state started recording sharp increases in hospitalizations and new infections. Holcomb announced last week new steps toward fighting outbreaks in nursing homes, whose residents have accounted for about 55% of Indiana's deaths.
The 1,685 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Friday marked Indiana’s most since mid-April, and was also up about double from late September.
To find testing sites or information on individual counties, visit the state COVID-19 dashboard at Coronavirus.in.gov.
