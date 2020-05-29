LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 521 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 33,558.
The Indiana State Health Department (ISHD) said 40 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the state's virus-related death toll to 1,946.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
To date, 248,713 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 242,287 on Thursday.
For more information, including a breakdown of cases by county, visit ISHD's official COVID-19 reporting website.
