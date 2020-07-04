LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 522 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 47,432.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said six more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,494. To date, 512,288 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 504,153 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 640 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 371.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
