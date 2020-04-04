LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 523 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 3,953.
The Indiana State Health Department said 14 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 116. To date, 19,800 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 17,835 on Friday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 155, followed by Lake County with 70 new cases and Hamilton County with 41 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 61 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 41.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.