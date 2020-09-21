LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials in Indiana reported 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 112,027 since March.
As of Sunday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is 6.6%, according to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). The state's total positivity rate is currently 8.6%.
ISDH said seven more people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the respiratory disease in the state to 3,287.
To date, more than 1.3 million tests have been reported to ISDH.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,136 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 1,309, according to ISDH.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information tab. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.