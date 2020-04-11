LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 537 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 7,435.
The Indiana State Health Department said 30 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 330. To date, 39,215 tests have been reported to ISDH.
Marion County has the most cases with 2,742, followed by Lake County with 676 cases. Hamilton County has 443.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 106 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 105.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
Drive-thru testing clinics will be held next week for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers who have symptoms of COVID-19. Testing runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 13-17 at Ivy Tech located at 8204 Hwy 311 in Sellersburg.
