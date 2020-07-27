LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials reported 561 more COVID-19 infections in the state, and three more coronavirus-related deaths.
The share of tests that are coming back positive remains near 9%, or about 4 percentage points higher than recommended by the White House.
In total, nearly 63,000 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 2,709 are confirmed to have died from the disease, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a news release Monday. Another 197 deaths are probably related to the illness.
A mandate to require masks indoors took effect in Indiana Monday. People in Indiana also must wear a mask outside if social distancing is not possible.
The state said it has conducted 707,791 tests though Monday, up nearly 6,500 from Sunday.
The agency said it is hosting drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in Goshen, Elkhart, Boonville, Hammond, Knox, Nashville, Plymouth, Rensselear, Chrisney, Tell City, Vevay, Warsaw, Bluffton, West Lafayette and Gary.
