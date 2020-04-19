LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 577 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 11,210.
The Indiana State Health Department said 17 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 562. To date, 61,142 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 56,873 on Saturday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 266, followed by Hendricks County with 38 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 162 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 142.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.