LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 596 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 100,394.
The Indiana State Department of Health said four more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,144. To date, 1,146,572 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,138,868 on Sunday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 1,887 confirmed cases with a positivity rate of 9.8%. Floyd County has 1,150 confirmed cases with a 5.7% positivity rate. For a breakdown of cases by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.