LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 6,407 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 106 more virus-related deaths
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 517,773 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The health department said 8,016 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,649,964 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,636,695 on Thursday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 14.3% as of Friday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 167 new cases on Friday for a total of 8,544 confirmed cases and 113 virus-related deaths, one of which was newly reported Friday. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 16.2%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 14.9%, reported 92 new cases of the virus, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 5,197, and 99 deaths, with no new deaths reported Friday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.