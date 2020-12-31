LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ninety-nine more people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday.
Indiana reported 6,543 new COVID-19 cases, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Thursday's update brings Indiana's death toll from virus-related deaths to 7,911 since the pandemic began.
Nearly 511,485 cases have been reported in Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, 2,636,695 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,622,879 on Wednesday. A total of 5,681,710 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
