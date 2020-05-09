LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 606 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 23,732.
The Indiana State Health Department said 34 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,362. To date, 135,686 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 130,128 on Friday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 170, followed by Hamilton County with 19 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 374 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 230.
