LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana has nearly recorded its most COVID-19 deaths for a single month with a week remaining, as health officials added 63 more deaths to the state's pandemic toll.
The Indiana State Department of Health's Wednesday update included another 6,059 new cases of the virus bringing the number Hoosiers diagnosed since the pandemic began to 312,521.
The new deaths mostly occurred over the past several days, pushing November's total to at least 1,054. Indiana's monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April. A total of 5,232 Hoosiers have died from complications of COVID-19. Indiana's hospitals are now treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.
Indiana's statewide weekly positivity rate is at 11.2% for the week ending Nov. 18. In southern Indiana, Harrison County has a positivity rate of 7.2%, Floyd County is at 8.8%, Clark is at 11.3%, Scott County is at 13.5% and Washington County is at 13.4%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
