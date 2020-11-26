LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials are doubling down on pleas for Hoosiers to stay at home for the holidays and cooperate with virus mitigation efforts as statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to hit record highs.
The Indiana State Department of Health added 63 more deaths to state's pandemic toll Thursday, making November Indiana's deadliest COVID-19 month with 5,295 confirmed deaths.
An additional 6,434 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total to 318,894 in the state that have contracted the virus since the pandemic began.
State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box called the record-breaking death total and other increasing metrics "beyond heartbreaking" during a Wednesday news briefing with Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. With many Hoosiers ignoring pleas to stay home for the holidays, Box said she's concerned that more Indiana counties will see spikes in COVID-19 spread in the coming weeks.
Indiana's statewide positivity rate for the week ending Nov. 19 is 10.9%. In southern Indiana, Scott County has a 15.1% positivity rate, Washington County is 15%, Clark County is 11.1%, Floyd County is 8.9% and Harrison County is 7.2%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
