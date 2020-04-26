LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 634 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 15,012.
The Indiana State Health Department said 28 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 813. Another 88 probable deaths have been reported. To date, 81,708 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 79,774 on Saturday.
Cass County has the most new cases with 273, followed by Marion County with 72 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 227 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 164.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.