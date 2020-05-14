LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 634 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 26,053.
The Indiana State Health Department said 26 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,508. To date, 160,239 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 154,083 on Wednesday.
Johnson County has the most new cases with 116, followed by Marion County with 103 new cases.
