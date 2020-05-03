LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The state of Indiana reported 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 19,933.
The Indiana State Health Department said 17 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 1,132. To date, 108,859 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 104,141 on Saturday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 193, followed by Cass County with 70.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 311 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 203.
For a complete breakdown of cases by county, CLICK HERE.
