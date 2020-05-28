LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 646 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to at least 33,068.
The Indiana State Health Department (ISHD) said 37 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the state's virus-related death toll to 1,907. The announcement of 37 new deaths comes after a correction to Wednesday's total.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days," the health department said in a news release.
To date, 242,287 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 235,333 on Wednesday.
"Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady," the news release states. "As of today, more than 39 percent of ICU beds and more than 82 percent of ventilators are available."
For more information, including a breakdown of cases by county, visit ISHD's official COVID-19 reporting website.
