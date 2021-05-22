LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Saturday reported 683 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 739,626 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 13,100 Hoosiers have died from the virus since it was first reported in the state.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was at 4.8% on Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported two new cases Saturday. In total, the county has reported 13,071 cases and 192 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 3.7%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 2.5%, reported two new cases of the virus on Saturday. That brings the county to 7,702 total cases and 178 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 2,414,328 Indiana residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state health department. To register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
