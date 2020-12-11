LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported 7,360 new coronavirus infections on Friday and 71 additional COVID-19 deaths.
The 71 additional deaths reported Friday by the State Department of Health pushes Indiana's pandemic death toll to 6,373.
The state agency also reported that 3,204 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday at Indiana's hospitals -- a decrease from the 3,221 hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Indiana's statewide seven-day positivity rate for the week ending Dec. 4 is 13.7%. In southern Indiana, Clark County has a positivity rate of 14.28%, Scott County is at 12.85%, Washington County is at 13.12%, Floyd County is at 12.57% and Harrison County is at 11.51%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
